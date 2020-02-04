1. During the meeting’s citizens’ forum, Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Bob Kunshek gave the council an update on P&Z Commission efforts to come up with a plan to resolve concerns about the city’s lot size regulations.

2. Martin Dupslaff, vice commander for Frontenac American Legion John F. Derby Post 43, also spoke during the citizens’ forum, asking the council to help pay for local students to attend American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy and American Legion Auxiliary Sunflower Girls State Legislature programs. The council discussed developing a policy for sponsoring students to attend the programs.

3. The council approved a resolution permitting alcohol consumption at this year’s Festa Italiana.

4. City Administrator John Zafuta gave his report to council, discussing matters including the status of a fire truck the city approved purchasing last year and the possibility of creating a revitalization program for certain areas or structures in the city.

5. The council had two executive sessions, one for 15-minutes to discuss attorney-client privilege matters and one for five minutes to discuss non-elected personnel matters with Police Chief Cody Milligan. Following the second executive session the council approved hiring Jacquelyn Eighmy as part time dispatcher for the police department and giving Officer Casey Ruddick a $1 raise to $18.65 per hour.