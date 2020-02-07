PITTSBURG — Remember that billboard down 4th street which said “Something Cool is Coming to Pittsburg”? Well, it’s here.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe actually opened at the end of December, but on Friday celebrated with a ribbon cutting with the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

It’s owned by Bethany Halstead and her husband. They are from Joplin, Missouri, where their family owns two other Tropical Smoothie locations, along with a third in Webb City. Tropical Smoothie is a franchise and there's approximately 800 locations across the United States.

Growing up on the west coast, Halstead said she grew up on fresh fruit smoothies and when she moved to the midwest there weren't as many options for “fresh and healthy” smoothies. That’s why they decided to open the smoothie cafes in Missouri and later in Kansas.

“We just think it’s a great fit because it’s a healthier option,” Halstead said. “It’s really approachable for the regular person who wants to have something a little bit healthier in their life.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe sells, well, smoothies.

They also sell wraps and flatbreads too.

Halstead’s favorite smoothie is the Island Green smoothie, it’s made with bananas, mango, pineapple, spinach and kale.

“You really can’t even taste the spinach and kale so it’s a really great way to get a lot of greens in because I’m not one to sit down and eat a big salad,” Halstead said.

On the menu there are three different categories of smoothies. There’s classic, which are basic fruity smoothies that are “citrusy and sweet,” Halstead said. Then there’s the “indulgent” category — chocolate, coffee and so on.

“It’s a good dessert option,” Halstead said.

Lastly there’s the superfood smoothies, “these all have something interesting in them, so they either have spinach and kale or protein or chia seeds or some sort of superfood option in the smoothie,” Halstead said, adding there’s a “whole range of supplements to add in” such as multivitamins, probiotics, B12, “all natural energizers” and “fat burners.”

People can customize their smoothies based on whatever they are looking for.

Halstead’s Tropical Smoothie in Pittsburg has 35 employees, many are Pittsburg State University students. The smoothie cafe is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. The cafe is located at 101 W E. 29th.

Orders can be taken in person or online at www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.