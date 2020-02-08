FRONTENAC — The Frontenac Raiders took advantage of a hot-shooting night to claim a varsity sweep over visiting St. Paul on Thursday night.

The Frontenac girls varsity team had to hold off a second half St. Paul rally on their way to a 46-40 win.

After falling behind 26-21 at halftime, St. Paul launched a comeback led by Claire Bradshaw and Emily Hutcherson.

Bradshaw found holes in the Frontenac defense throughout the third quarter, and St. Paul held Frontenac scoreless in the frame, using a 10-0 run to capture a 31-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Frontenac recovered in the last frame, using a balanced offensive attack to score 20 fourth quarter points to earn the win.

Karma Fields scored 14 points to lead the Raiders. Teammate Hattie Pyle added in 12, and Reagen Hipfl notched seven points.

Bradshaw scored 12 points to lead St. Paul.

Frontenac moves to 12-2 on the season, and are riding a four-game winning streak.

The Raider varsity boys team raced past St. Paul for a 57-40 victory.

Frontenac and St. Paul traded scores early, leading to a 18-18 first quarter.

Frontenac went on a 14-4 run in the second quarter, setting the stage for a dominant third quarter that led the Raiders to the win.

The Raiders torched the St. Paul defense in the third frame, scoring 19 points.

Collin McCartney led Frontenac with 13 points. Frontenac’s Cale Bridwell notched 12 and Hayden Pile chipped in 11.

Adam Albertini led St. Paul with 11 points.

Frontenac holds a 11-3 overall record heading into Friday nights action.

Up Next

The Frontenac Raiders will be on the road at Riverton on Friday night. In their last matchup, the Frontenac boys captured a 52-49 win over the Rams. The Frontenac girls earned a 62-28 blowout win.

Friday’s Action

St. Mary’s-Colgan earned a split against Columbus, with the girls grabbing a 48-36 win.

The Panthers stormed out to a 24-15 halftime advantage, before going on a 24-21 halftime run to grab the victory.

The Colgan boys fell 66-46 to the Titans.

The Pittsburg Purple Dragon girls returned to their winning ways, defeating Parsons 50-20. Javon Grant’s 31 points led the Purple Dragon boys varsity team against Parsons, but the Vikings ultimately grabbed a 74-64 victory.

Gavyn Elkamil notched 18 points for Pittsburg.

Frontenac claimed their second straight sweep in two days, this time defeating Riverton on the road.

The Frontenac girls defeated the Rams 63-26. The Boys varsity team earned a 55-40 win.

The Girard Trojans also claimed a sweep over Anderson County. The Trojans boys won 45-36, and the Trojan girls captured a 64-61 win.