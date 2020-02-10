PITTSBURG — If your lover is the heart of your heart and you want to call her sweetheart the Tristatemen Barbershop Chorus will be sending quartets to deliver “singing Valentines” on Friday.

They will sing two songs, “Heart of My Heart” and “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” and present a card and long stem rose in a vase for Valentine’s Day.

The Tristatesmen Barbershop Chorus is “delivering’ these Valentines as part of a fundraiser for youth harmony education and operating funds for the Joplin Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, chorus member Mike Baggerly said. The singing Valentines cost $35.

To send a singing Valentine people can call 314-435-0568. The quartets will perform throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The Tristatesmen Barbershop Chorus meets weekly at 7 p.m. every Tuesday night at the Family Worship Center, 5290 East 7th in Joplin.