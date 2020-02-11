CRAWFORD COUNTY — At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a man who was awaiting to be interviewed by a deputy regarding an ongoing criminal investigation was found unconscious in the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office lobby bathroom.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, his injuries appeared to be self-inflicted and a razor blade was located in the bathroom with him.

When the deputy went to get him for the interview, he could not be found. The deputy eventually found him in the bathroom unconscious. After reviewing video footage of the lobby, it was determined that he had been in the bathroom for approximately 30 minutes before he was found.

Immediate medical assessment and treatment of the subject was initiated, as well as notifying Crawford County EMS, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Crawford County EMS was on scene within a minute of being paged. The subject was immediately transported to Girard Medical Center, last reports were the subject was in stable condition, the release said.