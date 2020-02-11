PITTSBURG — During the Pittsburg USD 250 Board of Education meeting on Monday, the district approved Kelsey Boulware as the new elementary principal at Westside Elementary.

Rhonda White, current Lakeside Elementary principal, will retire from her position effective July 31. Current Westside Elementary Principal, Ann Lee, will be transferred to Lakeside Elementary as their new Principal following White's retirement.

"Accepting Mrs. White's retirement is bittersweet,” USD 250 Superintendent of Schools Richard Proffitt said. “We congratulate her on her retirement from our district and wish her success in all of her future endeavors. Yet, it is difficult to see her go. She has had a long tenure in our district, in which she has had a positive impact on many students' lives. She will be truly missed.”

Boulware is a Pittsburg State University Graduate; B.S. Ed. Early/Late Childhood in 2009 and a Master's of Science Special Education K-12 in 2015. Her ten years of experience in teaching and as building Principal in 2019 were spent at both USD #493 and here at USD #250.

"We are very excited to welcome Mrs. Boulware to our administrative team,” Proffit said. “Her skills, abilities and personal qualities will serve to help Westside Elementary continue to be a great school.

“She is filling a large void left by the transfer of Ann Lee to Lakeside Elementary, but I believe that her capabilities matched with the strong staff at Westside will enable us to continue to provide an excellent education for our students in that building. "

Boulware currently teaches 6th Grade English Language Arts at Pittsburg Community Middle School and will begin her role at Westside Elementary on July 1.





