PITTSBURG — Sophia Pinamonti nailed a deep 3-pointer as time expired to deliver the Pittsburg Purple Dragon girls varsity team a 44-43 win over Chanute on Tuesday.

Following a missed free throw from the Blue Comets, Kaydn Matlock captured the rebound and found Pinamonti streaking down the floor, who launched the game-winning 3-pointer near the half-court line with time ticking-down.

The Pittsburg girls(7-9) are on a two-game winning streak, and have also won three of their last four games dating back to a 35-23 win over Independence on Jan 31.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Purple Dragons have a chance to push their record over .500 before heading into the sub-state tournament.

Labette County now sits alone atop the SEK standings, as Chanute falls to second place in the league rankings.

Pittsburg will host Fort Scott on Friday, in a rematch of their tilt last month. Pittsburg defeated Fort Scott 48-30 in their first matchup.

The Purple Dragons final three games will come against Labette County, Coffeyville and Independence.

The Pittsburg boys varsity team completed the sweep over the Blue Comets, defeating Chanute 68-55.

A 26-9 third quarter scoring outburst propelled Pittsburg to the victory.

Pittsburg’s Gavyn Elkamil scored 28 points to lead Pittsburg in scoring.

Tuesday’s victory snapped a two-game losing skid, after the Purple Dragons fell to Parsons and Basehor-Linwood in consecutive games.

Pittsburg(10-6) will faceoff against Fort Scott on Friday. The Purple Dragons defeated Fort Scott 66-57 earlier this season.

CNC League Roundup: Frontenac girls remain undefeated

The Frontenac girls varsity team continued their tear in the CNC on Tuesday.

The Raiders defeated Galena 53-37, pushing their record to 8-0 in league play. Heather Arnett led the way for Frontenac, notching 18 points on the Bulldogs.

Frontenac has coasted through most of their league schedule, with their lowest margin of victory coming against St. Paul(46-40) last week.

Frontenac(14-2) have won seven-straight games, dating back to the Kansas Army National Guard tournament at the end of last month.

Frontenac’s lone two losses of the season came against Adrian and Blue Springs.

The Frontenac boys entered Tuesday’s matchup with a chance to grab sole possession of first place in the CNC.

The Raiders(13-3) seized the opportunity, defeating Galena 58-39 to move their league record to 7-1.

Galena slips to second in the league with a 6-2 mark.

The Girard Trojan girls varsity team stumbled at home against Columbus, falling 54-48.

The Titans controlled the game through the paint, and after a close first half they jumped to a 44-33 third quarter lead.

Girard rallied in the fourth quarter, but were unable to claim the win.

Faith Poland led the Trojans with 13 points. Makaila Ausemus and Brooklyn Tallie notched 11 points each.

Columbus completed the sweep against Girard, rolling past the boys varsity team 56-47. Rigby Born’s 16 points led Girard in scoring.

The St. Mary’s-Colgan girls captured their ninth win of the season, earning a 51-40 win over Riverton.

The Panthers are riding a three-game winning streak, dating back to a one-point road win over Baxter Springs earlier this month.

Colgan will look to keep their winning streak attached on Friday against Galena.

The Riverton boys captured a 42-32 win in the nightcap.