PITTSBURG — The St. Mary’s-Colgan girls captured a 48-23 win over Maranatha. The Panther boys fell 51-45.

Johnny Goetting officially accepted his invite to the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl at halftime.

Goetting Helped pave the way for 2,500 rushing yards and over 3,000 total yards as an offensive lineman, as well as tally 55 Total tackles, 1 sack, 4 tackles for loss on the defensive line.

The Pittsburg Purple Dragons moved to 8-2 in the SEK on Tuesday, defeating Labette County 61-50.

Gavyn Elkamil scored 19 points and teammate Javon Grant notched 16 points.

The Labette County girls defeated Pittsburg 50-37. Abby Ryan led the Grizzlies with 15 points.

The Girard Trojans forced overtime, but ultimately fell 70-64 to the Frontenac Raiders.

The Frontenac boys raced to a 57-41 win.