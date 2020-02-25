PITTSBURG — The Frontenac Raiders took another step in clinching the CNC crown with a win over the St. Mary’s-Colgan Panthers.
The Raider girls went out to a 37-29 victory.
The Frontenac boys gained a 49-43 win.
