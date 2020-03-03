1.Agenda items "Marshall Trailer Park" and "Carl Wellner’s request for land" were both moved to a future council meeting. A handful of new items were added for discussion during Monday’s meeting.

2. Lissa Rhodes reported on a meeting with Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland. Rhodes showed him the plan for a rural grocery store and distribution center.

3. The council approved the substation financial bid from Community National Bank. A performance bond was added to the substation bid and was approved.

4. City Attorney Angela Meyer discussed the nuisance report at 209 E. Washington St. She said the resident pled no contest and was fined $25 a day until the property was cleared of the nuisance.

5.Council Member Mary Lou Peace proposed to remove the televisions from the police station because of productivity issues. The council and Mayor Rock Anderson had a discussion about weather notifications and access to news channels. The mayor announced that he does not agree with removing the televisions because he said having the weather channel is integral to the safety of the community. The council members said cell phones are an option for finding out about severe weather. They also mentioned that the fire station has a "more up to date" system and that the police department receives notifications from the county. After much discussion the council approved removing television access from the police department.