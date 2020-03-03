PITTSBURG — Safehouse Crisis Center is hosting its annual Bags to Riches Ladies Night Out fundraiser on Tuesday, March 10, at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

The shelter is hosting the event to help support the victims who visit the shelter, including paying for the shelter program itself, repairs, things that may come up unexpectedly, toys for the children of victims, and additional expenses, said Rebecca Brubaker, Safehouse Crisis Center executive director. In the past year, over 1,000 victims have been assisted from all seven counties served by Safehouse, approximately two thirds of which were from Crawford County.

Brubaker said the event, which is themed “Come and Get Your Groove On”, is about supporting the victims they serve, who are “so vulnerable and have so many needs and really need that extra help to break the cycle of violence and to be able to live with their children and not worry about going to sleep at night.”

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, then heavy appetizers and a live auction, which is selling purses. Tickets are $35 and the event is open to people 21 years old and up. Tickets may be purchased by calling Safehouse at 620-231-8692. The shelter encourages people to purchase tickets in advance to make sure there is a table. Information regarding the different auction items and updates can be found on Safehouse’s Facebook page.