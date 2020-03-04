A Pittsburg State Panhellenic-sponsored, sorority-wide Closet-Clean Out will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Overman Student Center, Ballroom C.

This unique one-of-a-kind shopping event will allow PSU students and community members an opportunity to find bargain rates on gently new and used clothing items.

“We’ve been reaching out to area high schools inviting their students to come join us,” said Lexington Peterson, Panhellenic’s scholarship chairman. “This is a great opportunity to bring high school students to campus, to showcase the Panhellenic organization and sorority life, and perhaps find some fashion steals.”

All PSU sororities are involved; an estimated 12-15 vendors will be on site. The entry fee of $5 will support the PSU Panhellenic scholarship fund; a scholarship will be awarded to one sorority member that afternoon.

“Our goal is ultimately to show high school students, sisters, and mothers that we can and do collaborate together, to offer some great fashion deals, and for our vendors to make a little extra before their Spring Break trips,” said Peterson.

Interested students and shoppers who want to buy, sell, or barter are invited to attend. No advanced ticketing is required.