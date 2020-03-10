PITTSBURG — The Y Academy of Dance took home several awards March 7 after competing in the Star Power Dance Competition in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Company X team competed in the most advanced category possible. They took 24 of the Y dancers from the age eight through 18.

The junior (8-11 year old) small group dances placed in the top three. One routine received an Entertainment Award from the judges. ‪The teen large group received a high adjudication award and first place overall. ‬

‪The three teen small groups (12-14 years old) placed in the top four. They received first in the category, highest adjudication, and a choreography excellence award towards instructor Abbey Daintey. ‪Their teen tap routine received the highest scoring tap routine of the entire competition. ‬

‪Carissa Marrone, Mattie Vacca and Grace Hite’s trio, Tainted Love, choreographed by Taylor Whiteley, received first overall and first in the category. ‬

‪Their line, Al, choreographed by Elizabeth Hayes, received the highest adjudication award, an Entertainment award, first in the category, highest teen dance and the highest scoring routine of the entire competition. ‬

This routine involved all of the Y dancers that competed: Brynn Sukraw, Abby Albright, Brynlee Harrison, Bella Foster, Anna Firman, Kate Smith, JayLynn Bingham, Adamari Levya, Amy Adamson, Faith Leonard, Addi Foster, Malawi’s Sukraw, Avery Harrison, Frida Ibarra, Emilee May, Emma Eckstein, Cassie Sweezey, Kaity Popejoy, Lexi McGowen, Mattie Vacca, Greely Arck, Grace Hite, Carissa Marrone and Aubri Hoffman.

‪The senior small groups (15-19 years old), placed in the top two, receiving the highest scoring senior dance of the entire competition. ‬

‪Hoffman received two partial scholarships, placed in the top five, and highest adjudication award. Her second solo received a high adjudication award. ‪Carissa received one partial scholarship, an invite to an Elite convention, received the highest adjudication award, first in the category, and placed in the top three. ‬

‪Grace received a high adjudication award and placed in the top eight and so did ‬‪Cassie. ‬‪Avery Harrison received a high adjudication award and placed in the top 10.‬ ‪Emilee May, Emma, Arck received a high adjudication award for their solos and Greely received the only personality award that was handed out from the judges. ‬

Choreographers include Maggie and Mollie Stephens, Emily Winter, Kylee Freeman, Corrie Belton, Daintey, Whiteley and Hayes.

“‪It was a great weekend competing at Starpower in Kansas City,” Hayes said in the release. “We are so proud of all of our dancers and their incredible talent!”