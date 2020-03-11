PITTSBURG — On Tuesday, people put on their groovy outfits and went to the Bags to Riches Ladies Night Out at Memorial Auditorium to benefit Safehouse Crisis Center.

The night was filled with food, drinks and lots and lots of purses which were silent and live auctioned during the event. The event was sold out with 340 attendees.

During the evening of fun guests stopped to give their undivided attention to a special guest speaker who is a survivor of domestic violence and through Safehouse Crisis Center got the help she needed to move on.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support and resources from the Safehouse Crisis Center,” she said, becoming overcome with emotion, but she was supported by two Safehouse Crisis Center current and former staff who wrapped their arms around her when she started crying. “I never thought a strong and independent personality as my own would fall victim to physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

“In becoming a single mom with an eight month old child, not knowing what would happen next for us, I am very thankful for my family friends, faith and workplace support that I’ve had in this difficult time in my life.”

She read on saying that it was a suggestion from her workplace manager who encouraged her to reach out to her local Safehouse Crisis Center.

“Advocates provided me with a listening ear and personal support with a 24-hour hotline, empowering me to find the strength I needed to push forward and building a better life for my son and I,” she said. “There was never a time I felt alone in my situation with the dedication and services provided by the Safehouse advocates and counselors. With the continued support and resources, Safehouse has helped me to reach a place of healing and freedom through this life changing experience. Reaching out to Safehouse Crisis Center has blessed my son and I’s life, which we will always be thankful and appreciative of, the love and kindness that they have shown us.”