LEAVENWORTH — The deputy police chief of the Leavenworth Police Department said he believes officers had good intentions when they entered a private residence this past week.

“We wanted to make sure everything was OK,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus.

A complaint about the incident was filed with the police department. A resident of the home expressed frustration about what happened when interviewed by WDAF-TV in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nicodemus said the incident occurred Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Remington Lane.

He said the department had received a complaint about three trailers that were illegally parked at different locations within a neighborhood.

Officers knocked on the door of a home where a trailer was parked in front of the residence in the street. Nicodemus said the door became ajar.

“The officers tried to make contact with people inside,” Nicodemus said. “There was no response.”

Nicodemus said it became a judgment on the part of the officers as to whether they should leave or check the residence to make sure everyone was OK.

“They did go in and check the house,” Nicodemus said.

He said three officers were involved in the incident.

The officers had their weapons drawn when they searched through the house. Nicodemus said this is standard procedure.

The officers found nothing nefarious, so they left. Nicodemus said the officers left a card with a short note inside the home.

They tried to shut and secure the door as they were leaving, but the door would not close, Nicodemus said.

As they were leaving, they encountered a child who lives at the residence. Nicodemus said officers spoke to the child. They also spoke to another resident by telephone.

Police had the trailer towed. Nicodemus said the trailers at the other locations also were towed.

Nicodemus said officials will review the incident to see if something needs to be changed for future calls.