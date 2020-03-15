OTTAWA — After three decades in the industry, a Franklin County native has brought her barbering savvy to a historic shop on Ottawa’s Main Street.

“It sometimes throws people off, me being a female barber,” said Leisa Price. “When I took the shop over, there were some clientele who were skeptical. I think I’ve won them over.”

Price is the owner/operator of Cut-N-Up Barber Shop, 411 S. Main St. in Ottawa. A Williamsburg native, Price bought the shop — formerly known as Palace Barbershop — in July.

“I have a barbershop in Garnett. I’ve had that barbershop for eight years and I still run it,” Price said. “I go down there three days of the week, and I'm here the rest of the time.

“I love getting to be a part of the growth in downtown Ottawa. I see new business is coming in and I hope that it continues.”

Price is excited to write the next chapter in her establishment’s history, which goes back decades.

“It goes back to the '50s and even earlier; I haven't been able to find a confirmed date,” she said. “We have an obituary displayed of a guy who used to shine shoes in the shop. I like the old, nostalgic barbershop feel.”

Price’s own experience in the barbering industry also goes back decades, to a time when she “stumbled” into the profession.

Price’s mother decided to go to barber school but didn’t want to go through the program alone.

“I hated what I was doing at the time, and she said ‘Would you go with me?’ ” Price said. “I said, ’Sure, let's do it.’ ”

Price graduated barber school in 1988 and was immediately recruited to work at what is now Amyx Barber Shop North on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence.

“I was the only the second woman ever to work at that barbershop, and I had a terrible time getting these guys to sit in my chair,” she said. “I would get so frustrated. The guys would be busy, and we would have people lined up, and I will be sitting there with an empty chair. I felt so embarrassed.”

Price wouldn’t give up, though.

“Finally, I bought this old-fashioned, button-up-the-sides, banded-collar white barber smock, like Floyd the barber in ’The Andy Griffith Show,’ ” she said. “I wore that thing every single day for a year solid. I hated it, but it worked. People started sitting in my chair.”

Price’s persistence over her extensive career has yielded what she sees as the best part of her occupation.

“I get to see people’s transformations,” she said. “Especially folks that get a more significant change — when that person gets complimented, they feel better about themselves, and I love that — that's probably the most rewarding part.”