PITTSBURG — A local man with multiple active arrest warrants was arrested last week on additional charges after allegedly jumping out of a second floor window of a house where police located him and running from officers.

On March 12 at about 5:15 p.m., Pittsburg police officers responded to a house at 403 E. 20th St. in response to a tip that 36-year-old Jacob Lawson — who had active warrants for his arrest for offenses including failure to appear, narcotics possession, theft, possession of stolen property and contempt of court — was at the residence.

Officers made contact with the occupants and conducted a search of the residence. Lawson was located on the second floor, but allegedly did not comply with commands given to him by police. He leapt out of a second floor window, according to a police press release, and attempted to flee on foot.

An officer who had remained outside of the house pursued Lawson and caught him after a short chase. He was taken into custody without further incident, although as he fled the residence he was allegedly observed discarding an item subsequently collected by police, which is believed to be approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine.

Neither Lawson nor any of the officers were injured during the incident. Lawson was transported to the Crawford County Jail for booking. In addition to his warrants, he was arrested for felony aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony interference with law enforcement, felony obstructing apprehension and misdemeanor failure to appear. He is being held without bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231 1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.