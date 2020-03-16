This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Morning Sun at https://www.morningsun.net/subscribe

PITTSBURG — As fears of the spread of coronavirus continue, local organizations are taking precautions — which in many cases means temporarily closing their doors. Following a recommendation from Gov. Laura Kelly announced Sunday evening, this includes area schools.

“We take this pandemic and our preparedness seriously,” Kelly said in a press release that urged all K-12 public schools to close through this week “to allow administrators and teachers to develop a strategic plan moving forward.” School districts that have announced closures include Pittsburg, Frontenac, Northeast, Southeast and Girard. St. Mary's Colgan has also suspended classes and school-related events.

“Our schools form the cornerstones of our communities. It is because of this that we need to ensure that schools are prepared to face the COVID-19 challenge,” Kelly said. “When classes resume, parents can be assured their children will continue to receive the same high-quality, world-class education Kansas is known for.”

Pittsburg State University also announced last week that, like several other Kansas universities, it would be extending its spring break and moving classes online.

Aside from classes and school events, other recent cancellations include all upcoming Pittsburg Public Library events in the near future, as the library is closed until at least March 29, Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club meetings from this Tuesday until at least April 7, a "Rock & Roll and Country” special program planned for March 22 as part of Miners Hall Museum’s “Music of the Little Balkans” exhibit, and the Frontenac City Council meeting that had been scheduled for Monday.

The Crawford County Commission, meanwhile, called a special meeting Monday morning to discuss school closures along with other new developments in the rapidly and constantly changing COVID-19 situation.

County Health Department Director Rebecca Adamson noted that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment released new guidelines Sunday, which include the recommendation of a 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who have recently traveled to states “with known widespread community transmission,” which currently include California, New York and Washington state.

Those who have visited one of four Colorado counties — Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison — within the last week are also advised to self-quarantine, as are those who have traveled internationally or on a cruise ship. Adamson noted that while China, Iran, South Korea and Italy were previously rated as Level 3 Travel Health Notice countries, most of Europe has now been added to that list.

Adamson said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new guidelines that people should not be gathering in groups of 50 or more.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending for those with minor cold or illness symptoms to simply stay home until they get better, Adamson said.

“They’re not saying every person needs to be tested that just has a minor illness because there’s no way, it’s not feasible to test every person with cold signs and symptoms,” she said. “So people that — if they wouldn’t have regularly called the doctor, it’s feasible just to stay home until they get better. If they’re more ill and their symptoms are worse than what they would normally stay home for, the common cold, then they can call the health department. We have a triage telephone system set up to screen people.”

The Crawford County Health Department can be reached at 620-231-5411.

Adamson noted that Crawford County is included in the southeast Kansas “Lower 8” county Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Region.

“There are people under investigation in almost all of the Lower 8 counties,” Adamson said, adding that while no coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Crawford County, there were four or five people under investigation as of Monday morning. While there had still only been one coronavirus death reported in the state as of Monday afternoon, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide had risen to 11.

In addition to discussing precautions being taken by area school districts, Adamson discussed what employers should be doing.

“The biggest thing for employers is to work with their employees that if they’re sick, they’re allowed to stay home,” she said. “A lot of people go to work sick because they can’t afford to stay home because they can’t live, you know, if they don’t get their paycheck, they can’t make ends meet. So employers need to be sending out information to employees. If you’re sick, please stay home until you’re fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.”