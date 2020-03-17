GIRARD — The Crawford County Courthouse in Girard and the Motor Vehicle Office at the Judicial Center in Pittsburg will be closed to the public until Monday, March 23, the county clerk’s office announced Tuesday.

Beginning Monday, the public will be screened at the entrance to the courthouse in Girard and to the Judicial Center in Pittsburg. Based on discussion at the Tuesday county commission meeting, the screening will likely involve a questionnaire and taking the temperature of those wanting to enter the courthouse, and those who do not meet the requirements will not be allowed into the courthouse.

“This is the first step in battling the coronavirus,” Commissioner Tom Moody said.

A “skeleton crew” of county employees will likely still be working at the courthouse and at some other departments, he said. The sheriff’s department, emergency medical services, health department, and road and bridge department will likely see the least reductions in personnel working, as they have to remain operational, Moody said.

There have still been no confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, Commissioner Bruce Blair noted, and some of the county government’s essential jobs, such as grader operators, don’t require much interaction with other people that would pose a threat of potentially spreading the virus.

Some county departments will have discretion to decide whether to stay open or what temporary staffing reductions need to be made. County employees who are not working because of the coronavirus precautions the county government is taking will continue to be paid.

“People’s lives don’t have to be destroyed who work here,” Commissioner Jeremy Johnson said.

The public is encouraged to do business with county offices by mail, online or by telephone until further notice. For more information please call 620-724-6115 or visit the county website at www.crawfordcountykansas.org.

The Crawford County Health Department remains open for services but those wanting to visit the department should call ahead to 620-231-5411 for an appointment.