Kansas Crossing has announced it will temporarily close its casino at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

It will close three hours ahead of the directive set by the State of Kansas and plans to re-open on March 30.

“The health and safety of Kansas Crossing’s employees and guests is a top priority,” the casino said. “This action is being taken as concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic continue to elevate across the U.S. and globally.”

The casino has also been closely following guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the casino said in a release.

“The temporary closure of our casino is the best thing to do for our employees and guests,” said Jeff McKain, General Manager of Kansas Crossing Casino in the release. “Fortunately, we have not yet had any COVID-19 cases at the facility, though we feel it is important to take preventative steps to limit the risks of community spread.”

In preparation for and during the planned closure, some key staff members will help close operations and remain onsite to clean and maintain the facility. In the release, the casino said its employees will be paid for this upcoming two-week period. During this time of closure, employee paychecks, paid time off and benefits will not be affected.

The adjoining Hampton Inn will remain open during the temporary casino closure.

“Our employees and guests are part of our community, and their safety comes first,” said McKain. “Together, we will pull through this unprecedented time – and we will be ready to welcome everyone when we are able to open our doors and resume normal activities.”