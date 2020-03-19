This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Morning Sun at www.morningsun.net/subscribe.

FORT SCOTT — Fort Scott National Historic Site has announced modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

As of Wednesday, the Fort Scott National Historic Site Parkstore and visitor contact desk area is closed until further notice, according to a press release. The upcoming Spring Civil War Encampment event will be rescheduled.

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, all museum, exhibit areas, and fort buildings remain open, including the Post Hospital. Rangers will be roving the site providing information and orientation.

“Outdoor spaces will remain open to provide healthy options for the public such as park walkways, trails, and the tallgrass prairie,” the release said.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the digital tools already available to explore Fort Scott National Historic Site.

“Please continue to enjoy the park through the park’s mobile app,” the release said. “There are many educational resources available to explore on the Fort Scott National Historic Site webpage to help you stay connected to your national park.”

The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Fort Scott National Historic Site is our number one priority,” the release said. “We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.”

According o the release, the NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

“For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness,” the release said.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. People can check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.