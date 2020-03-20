HAVILAND — On March 4, when Delbert Ross, rural Haviland, went out to check on his cows, he noticed one was having trouble. It looked like her calf was being born backward.

He called his brother Gary, and they decided to call the local vet, Clint Skagg to assist.

They brought the cow to the barn, but when veterinarian Skaggs started pulling the calf, he didn;t feel a tail.

“We wondered then what other problems there might be,” Delbert Ross said. “But when it was born, it started breathing on its own, and it looked like there were no other problems.”

Ross left the mother and calf alone for a while and checked on them later.

“I helped him stand and he started to nurse right away,” Ross said. “He looks to be healthy in every way, except where there should be a tail, there is just a hole.”

Ross said, in the 40 years he has been running cattle, he has never seen one born without a tail. A few years ago, he had a cow that birthed healthy triplets.

This is this cow's second calf.

“We have turned it and the mama in with the other cattle,” he said. “They seem to be doing just fine.”

Ross has 70 cows, with 49 calves already on the ground. He said he was unsure how the calf will continue to grow, but for now it looks like a happy, healthy, red white-faced bull calf.