LEAVENWORTH — With restrictions being placed on businesses because concerns about the coronavirus, local business owners are doing what they can.

“It’s difficult,” said Wendy Scheidt, director of the Leavenworth Main Street. “It’s an unprecedented event.”

Scheidt is the executive director of the Leavenworth Main Street Program, which promotes the downtown area.

On Tuesday, Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller issued an emergency public health order to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people and close restaurants, bars and movie theaters until at least April 1.

The order was designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.

The order grants some exceptions for restaurants for carryout, drive-through and delivery services.

Scheidt said some of the downtown retailers are partially closed. Others have closed their stores but have posted phone numbers for customers to call.

“They might be working in their shop,” Scheidt said.

Scheidt said she is encouraging business owners to stay engaged with their customers. Some business owners have been posting videos on social media.

Scheidt said most of the downtown restaurants are offering carryout or curbside pick-up.

“Some are doing deliveries,” she said.

Cindy Schulenberg, owner of TenPenny Restaurant and Bar, said her establishment is offering carryout and curbside pick-up, as well as deliveries.

Schulenberg said business on Thursday was nowhere near normal, but she was pleasantly surprised by the number of customers.

“It was just so nice to see how everyone was supporting us,” she said.

Despite the hardship on her business, Schulenberg said she understands the reason for the emergency public health order.

“I’m all for it,” she said. “We don’t need to spread (the coronavirus) any further,” she said.