GIRARD — Following the announcement from the Crawford County Health Department on Monday that two local cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, the county commission called a special meeting to discuss next steps to take to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Asked by Commissioner Tom Moody whether the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) had recommendations for what to do next, Health Department Director Rebecca Adamson said decisions were being left up to county and local governments. Later Monday, however, Gov. Laura Kelly's office announced that, among other new executive orders issued this week, Kelly would issue an order Tuesday “limiting mass gatherings to 10 persons.”

In response to a question from Commissioner Jeremy Johnson, Adamson said in the Kansas City metropolitan area, local governments have gone even further than the kinds of actions the county commission was discussing taking on Monday, which could include ordering certain kinds of businesses, such as restaurants and bars, to temporarily close.

Adamson said health officials both in Crawford County and in surrounding counties have been discussing their own recommendations for actions the county government should take.

“It's something that's been on the agenda already,” Adamson said. “It's not something that's taken lightly by me as the county health officer or the county in general. We want to protect people, you know, we just have to be sure that we also protect people's rights at the same time.”

The commissioners pointed out, and Adamson agreed, that there was virtually no way of knowing how long orders to close businesses or other actions the county might take in response to the virus might have to remain in effect.

County Counselor Jim Emerson said there were various policies enacted by other Kansas counties that Crawford County could model its own on.

Adamson said a lot of questions have come up about child care facilities. KDHE is not recommending closure of child care facilities, she said.

While little information has been released about the two positive coronavirus cases in Crawford County — as is typical because of privacy restrictions related to medical information — one of the cases “looks like it was someone who traveled from the Johnson County area,” Adamson said. The only other information about the two cases that has been released is that one was a child under the age of five and the other a woman under 60 years old.

One issue in attempting to understand how serious the coronavirus problem is not only in Crawford County but statewide and around the country is limitations on testing for it.

“In my mind … the problem with limited testing is that we don't have an accurate view of what it actually looks like and it could be spreading without us knowing about it,” Johnson said.

Adamson said she was looking into the possibility of testing using other laboratories beyond those available through KDHE, which currently is generally only testing cases of people who are 60 years old or older, people with autoimmune disorders, people who have been exposed to a known positive case and developed symptoms, health care workers who have developed symptoms, or certain other groups considered high-risk such as nursing home patients.

Though the commission was considering issuing an order Monday for “non-essential” businesses such as restaurants and bars to temporarily close to customers, the commissioners said they needed more time to consider their options. They moved the regular Tuesday commission meeting from its normal starting time of 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. and said they would make their decision then.

Adamson said there was a limit to what the county could do to reduce the chances that the coronavirus will spread locally.

“It's only humanly possible to decrease your percentage to a certain point,” she said. “You're never going to get it to zero no matter what you do.”

Commission Chairman Bruce Blair said making a decision to order “non-essential” businesses to close would result in layoffs.

“That's going to be directly because of our action,” he said, “and the financial difficulty of those people, in addition to the small businesses impacted, that's going to be on our shoulders.” Blair added that those impacted would potentially include “essentially hundreds of jobs around here.”

Johnson said he had been in touch with Blake Benson, president of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce about how a closure order might impact local businesses. Emerson and Moody both said it would be a good idea to get Benson's input.

“The other thing I think is there's a false pretense here that there's going to be some sort of financial assistance if you are one of these businesses and as far as I know there is not,” Blair said, adding that this would make issuing a closure order an even more difficult decision.

Johnson said he had been in touch with the office of Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) to stress that “we need to make sure that what's coming out of the federal level — which sounds like it's getting close — is going to be in the assistance of small businesses and people and not enriching shareholders or something like that, that that's really where the focus needs to be.”

Other county officials who spoke at the Monday special meeting included Emergency Manager Rusty Akins, who said his department was working on getting supplies such as masks for healthcare workers and others who need them, Mental Health Center Executive Administrator Michael Ehling, who said his department was working to ensure it can provide its services remotely when possible, and Sheriff Danny Smith.

“I think we've all got our own challenges,” Smith said of the various county departments. “There's just so many different things, I mean this is evolving, as well all know.”