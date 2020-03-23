Cherokee County health officials confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 Sunday, announcing that a 69 year-old man is currently quarantined at home and fully cooperating with local health officials. His condition is not currently severe enough to warrant hospitalization, according to a press release from Sheriff David Groves.

“As with any infectious disease investigation, which the Health Department regularly conducts with a variety of viruses, our team has been working with the man and have been able to rule out any recent travel to known and identified high risk areas along with any recent contact with any known positive cases,” Cherokee County Health Department Administrator Betha Elliott said in the release. “However, COVID-19 is able to spread and survive on certain surfaces for a period of several days, which is why we strongly encourage cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched areas.”

Under Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) guidelines, those who are exhibiting symptoms of fever greater than 100°F, cough and shortness of breath, who also test negative for Influenza A and B may then be tested for COVID-19, at the direction of their medical provider. On Friday, however, KDHE Secretary Lee Norman warned the state is running low on their supply of nasal swabs and kits used to conduct the COVID-19 test.

Sunday’s positive test confirmation is the second in Cherokee County following that of a 52-year-old man on Thursday, March 19. Cherokee County Health Department officials continue to monitor the condition of that man, who also remains quarantined at home.

“As this situation continues to evolve across the country and state, there is a very real concern of overwhelming our medical facilities and a lack of access to much needed personal protective equipment for medical providers and first responders,” Elliott said in the Sunday press release. “In the course of just one week, Kansas reported going from 6 positive COVID-19 cases to 55 on Saturday, March 21st.”

Also over the weekend, a second Kansan died from the coronavirus. The death of the Johnson County man was announced in a KDHE daily update on COVID-19.

The overwhelming opinion of medical professionals nationwide, Elliott said, is that everyone must do their part “to help stop the spread of this virus because while some may contract it and be able to handle the symptoms they also could unintentionally spread it to an elderly person or a person with a weakened autoimmune system and without necessary medical space and supplies, the outcome for them could be dire.”

In an effort to help COVID-19 from spreading, KDHE issued new requirements March 18 mandating a 14-day quarantine for anyone who, on or after March 15, has traveled outside of the country; to California, Florida, New York or Washington state; on a cruise ship; visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado; or have been notified by a public health official (state or local) that they are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The public is urged to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by complying with guidelines from KDHE and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention such as social distancing, washing your hands, disinfecting commonly touched areas, staying home from work if you are sick, and calling your doctor or medical provider if you have non-emergent symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.