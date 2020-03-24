(Editor’s note: The Crawford County Commission approved an order limiting public gatherings and access to businesses on Tuesday morning. This is a direct copy of the order. An updated story will be uploaded in the near future.)

The following actions are officially implemented by the Crawford County Board of Health and the Crawford County Public Health Officer and shall be in official force and effect at 12 PM on, March 25, 2020. This order shall remain in effect until modified or rescinded by the Crawford County Board of Health and the Crawford County Public Health Officer. This order is made pursuant to the powers granted to the Local Public Health Officer in K.S.A. 65-119 et seq. and the Emergency Declarations of the governments of the United States, the State of Kansas, and Crawford County, as well as the Home Rule powers of Crawford County under state statute.

Public Gatherings:

All large public gatherings of people in the County are prohibited unless otherwise ordered by the Board of Public Health or by the local health officer. Large public gatherings are those with more than ten (10) people in attendance or anticipated to attend, both indoor and outdoor, except for Essential Businesses. A "gathering' does not include normal operations at spaces where persons may be in transit or coming or going individually or in groups of less than ten (10) persons.

Essential Government Functions:

For purposes of this Order, all first responders, public health, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, court personnel, and law enforcement personnel, are categorically exempt from this Order. Further nothing in this Order shall prohibit any individual from performing or accessing "Essential Governmental Functions provided said individuals perform their duties following the guidance of the Local Health Officer or delegated public health personnel. Essential Governmental Functions means all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public, including judicial functions. All Essential Governmental Functions shall be performed in compliance with social distancing requirements to the extent possible.

Business Activity:

Crawford County is also restricting or prohibiting business activities for all nonessential businesses and is making recommendations for essential business functions as follows:

Essential Businesses:

The following have been determined to be Essential Business functions for Crawford County:

Grocery Stores - Grocery stores shall be allowed to remain open to the public for business to supply needed food and supplies to the citizens of Crawford County. It is recommended that these stores take precautions to reduce in-person contacts as much as possible, maintain social distancing (6 foot or more) when practical, and consider using curbside service whenever possible.

Convenient Stores/Gas Stations - Shall remain open to the public. It is recommended that these stores take precautions to reduce in-person contacts as much as possible, maintain social distancing (6 foot or more) when practical, and shall eliminate gathering places within the store to prevent social grouping activities.

Funeral Homes - Shall be allowed to remain open but efforts should be made to reduce numbers (family only gatherings recommended) and shall work to limit crowds and shall strive to maintain the recommended social distancing as described above.

Healthcare Facilities and Providers/Veterinary Clinics - Shall remain open and use social distancing and other techniques as applicable to help prevent the virus spread. Providers may want to have patients/customers stay in cars until their turn to avoid waiting area congestion and issues with maintaining social distancing.

Utility Providers - Shall be allowed to remain open. It is recommended that providers take steps to limit worker-to-worker interactions to help reduce the chance for losing multiple workers and/or causing utility disruptions. Call for service to individual residences should be prescreened prior to entering those locations.

Banks & Pharmacies - Shall be allowed to remain open for business. Whenever possible, it is recommended to close lobbies and inside operations and use the drive-throughs to conduct necessary business. People who are allowed to come inside the business should be prescreened prior to allowing entry.

Child Care Facilities - Shall be allowed to remain open as Child Care is a critical community service and support for families, especially during a disaster. Individual Child Care providers and Centers may close at their discretion. Child Care providers are encouraged to prescreen children daily to reduce the possibility of an ill child attending childcare.

Non-Essential Businesses (Open with Restrictions)

The following businesses have been determined to be Non-Essential businesses as related to this pandemic, however, they will be allowed to remain open with the following restrictions as described below. These restrictions shall be implemented by no later than 12 PM, 25 March 2020 and shall remain in a restricted status until this order is rescinded by the Crawford County Board of Health and the Crawford County Public Health Officer.

Parts Stores/Lumber Yards/Hardware Stores - These businesses shall be allowed to remain open, however, public access to the inside of the store shall be prohibited. These businesses should use delivery or curbside service and maintain social distancing as much as possible during those activities.

Bars/Restaurants - These businesses shall be allowed to remain open, however, public access to the inside of the bars/restaurant shall be prohibited. These businesses should use delivery or curbside service and maintain social distancing as much as possible during those activities.

Manufacturing - Manufacturing businesses shall be allowed to remain open, however, public access to the facilities shall be prohibited. All efforts should be made to maintain social distancing between workers whenever possible.

Agriculture Business - Agricultural business shall be allowed to remain open, however, public access to the inside of the store shall be prohibited. These businesses should use delivery or curbside services and maintain social distancing as much as possible during those activities.

Automotive Repair Shops - Shops shall be allowed to remain open, however, public access to the buildings and facilities shall be extremely limited. All efforts should be made to maintain social distancing between individual workers and customers whenever possible.

Other Retail Sales - Other retail sales not identified above may remain in operation, but the business shall keep doors closed and restrict business to one customer at a time in the store. Examples include liquor stores, gun stores, pawn shops, and other similar business types.

Non-Essential Businesses (Closed/Shut-Down)

The following businesses types have been determined to be Non-Essential as related to the pandemic and shall be closed shut down no later than IL PM d March 2020 and shall remain shut until this order is rescinded by the Crawford County Board of Health and the Crawford County Public Health Officer:

Barber/Beauty Shops - Shall be shut down as there is no practical way to maintain social distancing.

Fitness Centers/Gyms - Shall be shut down.

Libraries - Libraries shall close and remain closed to the public until the order is rescinded.

Other Businesses - Businesses not otherwise described that cannot maintain or attempt to maintain the 6-foot social distancing shall be closed until this order is rescinded. This would include any business that by its very nature direct person to person contact of less than 6 feet. If your business type is not specifically included or defined by the above information and you have questions on what, if any restrictions apply please call the Crawford County Health Department for guidance at 620-231-5411."