GIRARD — Following confirmation Monday that the novel coronavirus has spread to Crawford County, the county commission approved an order Tuesday by the County Board of Health that limits public gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as restricting access to a wide range of businesses.

The order requires the closure of “non-essential” businesses such as gyms, libraries, and barber and beauty shops, while restricting public access to others such as bars and restaurants, retail stores, and manufacturing and agriculture businesses. “Essential” businesses such as grocery stores, gas stations, banks, child care facilities, funeral homes and healthcare facilities will be allowed to remain open but are being urged to take steps to promote social distancing.

“I’ve heard both sides of it. I’ve had people send me information on why we should do it; I’ve had other people call and say why we shouldn’t, you know, that if they’re forced to close down they’ll go bankrupt,” said Rebecca Adamson, county health officer and director of the county health department.

“From my standpoint as the public health officer of Crawford County, my top concern is decreasing the spread of disease,” Adamson said.

Adamson noted that she is co-owner of a small business, Harry’s Cafe.

“I’ll be honest, we’ve laid off all of our employees except two,” Adamson said. “So I totally understand that people are going to have to lay people and that income is going to be low. Honestly it already is for many businesses. It’s practically nothing already.”

Adamson said she doesn't want to see any business go bankrupt.

“I just don’t want the community to think that I don’t care that people might go bankrupt,” she said. “My small business — I don’t really run it, but it might go bankrupt, I understand that that is a very strong possibility at this point. But my sole duty as Crawford County health officer is not as a small business owner, it’s as the health officer, so I have to recommend that we pass these to the board of health — at a minimum, and I feel strongly that there will be more to come.”

The county commission’s decision Tuesday followed announcements Monday that two cases of COVID-19 — a child under five years old and a woman under 60 — had been confirmed in Crawford County.

Adamson thinks “this is just the tip of the iceberg with two cases,” she said.

“I think this is the beginning,” Adamson said. “We’ll get more restrictive before we get less restrictive.”

The order approved Tuesday did not include a set endpoint.

“I don’t want to personally see anyone lose their business, but I for sure don’t want to see anyone lose their life,” Adamson said. “So if we can prevent one death, that’s my charge and that’s what I took an oath to do for Crawford County and that’s what I’m going to do, and I know that you’re never going to make everybody happy, but this is what has to be done in my eyes to protect the health of our citizens at this point.”

Commissioner Bruce Blair noted that being so close to Missouri and Oklahoma, people might go to areas with less restrictions to get around the local limits the county is imposing on businesses.

Adamson urged people not to go to other counties or states because of the possibility of spreading the coronavirus, and emphasized that essential businesses such as grocery stores and gas stations will remain open in Crawford County.

“And these are recommendations from the federal government,” Adamson said. “The states, what they’re instituting … they are getting recommendations from the federal government, so Kansas is not acting alone in many of these things, so I do think you’re going to see many states following suit. Missouri is following suit up in the Kansas City metro area.”

At the same meeting Tuesday, the commission also approved allowing the health department access to an emergency pandemic fund that the commissioners said had somewhere around $75,000 to $80,000 in it.

Commissioner Jeremy Johnson, who made the motion to approve the order closing and limiting public access to businesses, said the restrictions were necessary.

Worldwide, Johnson said, “the places that acted more quickly and put in place more strict measures early on are the ones that don’t have as many cases and the ones that dragged their feet are the ones that are now underwater.”

Blake Benson, president of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, also spoke at the meeting, thanking the county commission and Adamson for their leadership in responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Benson said he hoped manufacturers would be exempt from mandatory closures. “Especially since we have manufacturers like Kendall Packaging that make packaging for anti-bacterial wipes that are obviously in demand,” he said.

Adamson said while manufacturers will have to close their lobbies, their employees will still be able to come to work.

The county commission also previously called a special meeting on Monday after the announcement of two confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

One issue in attempting to understand how serious the coronavirus problem is not only in Crawford County but statewide and around the country is limitations on testing for it, Commissioner Johnson pointed out at that meeting.

“In my mind … the problem with limited testing is that we don’t have an accurate view of what it actually looks like and it could be spreading without us knowing about it,” Johnson said.

Adamson said Monday she was looking into the possibility of testing using other laboratories beyond those available through KDHE, which currently is generally only testing cases of people who are 60 years old or older, people with autoimmune disorders, people who have been exposed to a known positive case and developed symptoms, health care workers who have developed symptoms, or certain other groups considered high-risk such as nursing home patients.

Adamson said there was a limit to what the county could do to reduce the chances that the coronavirus will spread locally.

“It’s only humanly possible to decrease your percentage to a certain point,” she said. “You’re never going to get it to zero no matter what you do.”

Commission Chairman Bruce Blair said Monday that the decision of whether to approve the order would be difficult because it was sure to result in many layoffs.

“That’s going to be directly because of our action,” he said, “and the financial difficulty of those people, in addition to the small businesses impacted, that’s going to be on our shoulders.” Blair added that those impacted would potentially include “essentially hundreds of jobs around here.”

Blair said the decision would be even more difficult because the county could not offer any financial compensation to people who will lose their jobs because of their order.

Johnson said Monday he had been in touch with the office of Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) to stress that “we need to make sure that what’s coming out of the federal level — which sounds like it’s getting close — is going to be in the assistance of small businesses and people and not enriching shareholders or something like that, that that’s really where the focus needs to be.”