MCPHERSON — Teachers at Lincoln Elementary were missing their students.

The school, like the rest of the McPherson school district and schools across Kansas, will not reopen as Gov. Laura Kelly shuttered the buildings for the year in response to COVID-19.

Those teachers at Lincoln hatched a plan — have a drive-by parade. A caravan of cars would drive by with windows open, so teachers could wave to those on the sidewalks.

The caravan was Sunday night, and it was only minutes after when emails to staff started suggested another event to mark the end of the school year.

Classes will still be in session over the next few weeks, taught online.

“It was so touching to get to see the kids,” wrote Jamie Terry in an email to all staff. “Made my heart so happy! I was tearful … I’m so grateful to be a part of this family! Lincoln was roaring like lion corona style!”

According to an email last week, the plan was to “[roar] our love from our vehicles.”