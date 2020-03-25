1. Following an executive order Tuesday from Gov. Laura Kelly temporarily prohibiting “mass gatherings” of 10 or more people, the city commission meeting was held with only three commissioners physically present. Commissioners Chuck Munsell and Cheryl Brooks, as well as City Attorney Henry Menghini, participated via conference call and only a small number of city staff members were in attendance.

2. The consent agenda was unanimously approved with no changes.

3. The commission held a public hearing to receive public comment on the establishment of the Payton's Hamlet Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) and the adoption of a plan for the development of housing and public facilities in the proposed district. There were no public comments. Commissioner Patrick O’Bryan discussed the possibility of upgrading streets in the RHID from asphalt to concrete to reduce future maintenance costs, and Public Works Director Cameron Alden said he would talk to the developer and look into that possibility. Following the hearing the plan was approved.

4. The commission approved a staff recommendation to award the E 14th Street Bridge Replacement Project to the lowest bidder, Mission Construction Co., Inc., of St. Paul, Kansas, with a total bid of $392,952.50.

5. Under non-agenda reports and requests, Director of Finance Jamie Clarkson asked for approval of city expenditures totalling $27,680 to fulfill obligations for work on the walls of Dittmann Insurance Agency and 5th Street Bar & Grill following a city demolition project of a structure that formerly stood between the two buildings. The commission also tentatively cancelled its April 14 meeting because of the coronavirus situation and will next meet April 28 unless an earlier meeting becomes necessary. City Manager Daron Hall thanked the county commission for its decision Tuesday to order restrictions on public gatherings and businesses and said city staff backed the decision, and Mayor Dawn McNay thanked city staff for their own response to the COVID-19 situation.