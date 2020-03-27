1. The commission held a public hearing on a resolution closing and vacating a platted street and alley in P.C. Guinn’s First Subdivision of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 30, Range 24, Crawford County. There were no public comments and the resolution was approved.

2. County Health Officer Rebecca Adamson updated the commission on COVID-19 cases in the county, noting that two of three patients who tested positive have since recovered from their symptoms.

3. Sheriff Danny Smith also updated the commission on his department’s enforcement efforts of the County Board of Health order that went into effect Wednesday and efforts to inform the public of the requirements of the order.

4. Adamson also said she recommended further increasing the restrictions of the order to a “stay-at-home” order, although there would still be some exemptions for essential activities such as grocery shopping or medical needs, and officials said people would also be able to do some kinds of outdoor activities as long they weren’t otherwise violating social distancing requirements and restrictions on public gatherings. After considerable discussion the commission called for a second meeting later in the day to potentially issue an order to increase restrictions on public and business activities, which might be approved as early as Friday afternoon.

5. The commission heard a presentation from representatives of Apex Clean Energy about Jayhawk Wind, a planned wind energy project in northern Crawford County and southern Bourbon County.