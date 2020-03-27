Pittsburg senior Gavyn Elkamil capped off an impressive season with the Purple Dragons this year, averaging 24.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game.

Elkamil was named the 4-States Basketball Coaches Player of the Year, along with being named to the All-Area, Craw-Kan Southeast and All-SEK first-teams.

Elkamil, who signed to play the upcoming season at Link Year Prep, will reclassify to the 2021 class.

With the cancellation of the remaining fall sports schedule, as well as the spring sports season, the Morning Sun would like to shine a light on the senior athletes across our region.

If you would like to submit an athlete for our “Senior Spotlight, please email an photo along with a few stats or accomplishments to dvereen@morningsun.net