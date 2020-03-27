Senior Karma Fields helped lead the Frontenac Raiders to both CNC and Sub-State championships and a win in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament minutes before KSHSAA announced the cancellation of the postseason.

Fields earned recognition as a member of the 2020 Class 3A All-State First-Team, All-CNC First-Team, and a finalist for the Class 3A Player of the Year.

A three-sport athlete for the Raiders, Fields was named the Sports in Kansas 2019 Class 3A Softball Player of the Year, after leading the Raiders to the 2019 State Championship.

Fields registered a 14-4 record with a 2.05 ERA, along with 46 hits, 36 runs and 56 RBIs.

With the cancellation of the remaining fall sports schedule, as well as the spring sports season, the Morning Sun would like to shine a light on the senior athletes across our region.

