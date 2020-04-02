PITTSBURG – On Monday, April 6, construction crews will begin a concrete mill and overlay project at the intersection of 20th Street and US 69 Highway.

This project is being managed by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and is estimated to take 110 working days to complete.

Funding for the $1.28 million concrete repair project is made possible with the help of a grant from KDOT, which covers 100 percent of the construction costs. The City of Pittsburg contributed less than $86,000 for preliminary engineering and design.

Starting Monday, April 6, 20th Street will be closed at the US 69 intersection. Traffic along US 69 Highway will remain open throughout construction.

Crews will arrive Monday morning at approximately 6 a.m. to begin traffic control measures and to post detour signage. KDOT installed message boards facing north and south near the intersection to alert traffic along 69 Highway.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and be aware of workers in the work zone.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact the Public Works Department at (620) 231-4170 for more information.