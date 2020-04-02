Senior Johnathon Goetting has been a multi-sport athlete for the St. Mary’s-Colgan Panthers over his four high school years.

Goetting, along with being a key player for the Panthers basketball team, helped pave the way in the trenches for the Colgan football team, becoming an All-CNC first-team member on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Goetting notched 55 total tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss on defense, and helped clear the way for 2,500 rushing yards and over 3,000 total yards on the Colgan offensive line, which earned him a selection to the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

With the cancellation of the remaining fall sports schedule, as well as the spring sports season, the Morning Sun would like to shine a light on the senior athletes across our region.

If you would like to submit an athlete for our “Senior Spotlight, please email an photo along with a few stats or accomplishments to dvereen@morningsun.net.