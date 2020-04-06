CHEROKEE Co. — A rural Columbus couple is back in jail after Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant on their home late Friday night.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the search warrant was conducted as part of an investigation into the theft of tools, camping gear and a riding lawn mower which was reported stolen after a burglary earlier that week.

"In addition to recovering stolen property, deputies also located and seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search," according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Arrested at the scene were Ernest Moore Jr., 48, and Deena Kitch, 46.

Moore is being held in the Cherokee County Jail in lieu of $12,000 on allegations of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kitch is facing allegations of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $3,250.

This is the second time in less than a month the couple has been incarcerated, the release said. They had previously posted bond and released from jail after Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators executed a search warrant on the same house March 6, recovering a significant amount of stolen property and seizing suspected narcotics at that time, as well.

Groves said with the help of information from area citizens the case was "able to come together quickly" and the property has been returned to its owners.