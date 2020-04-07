1. Mayor Rock Anderson gave a coronavirus update and the council discussed changes and closings. The council decided to have the playground equipment taped off until further notice. The council said the parks will be open — aside from the equipment — and they encourage social distancing at the parks.

2. The citywide cleanup which was set for the end of April was postponed to a later date.

3. Anderson informed the council that the police department is taking COVID-19 precautions.

4. A utility payment contract to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was approved. The contract is supposed to assist people who have been furloughed and are past due.

5. The council tabled the purchase request for police tasers so that the city attorney can look at the contract. “It’s a good tool for police to have for non-lethal protection,” Anderson said. “With that, comes all of the training and the resupply.”