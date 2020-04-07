1. The council met via teleconference for the second meeting in a row. In his report to the council, City Administrator John Zafuta said the city was continuing its social distancing policies.

2. Following a motion by Councilmember Marc McCully and a second by Councilmember Lynn Grant, the council unanimously approved the annual renewal of its EMC Insurance policy, which covers city property such as vehicles and buildings, as well as a specialized insurance plan through Continental Western Group for the city’s fire department and a cyber insurance policy through Coalition, Inc.

3. After discussing the city’s 2020 Paving Project, and removing a plan for paving work on a section of Mt. Carmel Road between Leighton and 1st streets for discussion at a future meeting, the council approved the rest of the planned Paving Project.

4. Following a motion by Councilmember Tom Sighel and a second by Councilmember LaDonna Pyle the council unanimously approved a traffic control device and markings ordinance.

5. Following a motion by Pyle and a second by Councilmember Pat Clinton, the council approved an emergency appropriation ordinance “that will allow us to basically continue to pay the bills if we encounter some sort of national emergency, like we’re going through right now,” Zafuta said. City Clerk Jayme Mjelde said the ordinance will last through the end of the year and then the council will be able to revisit it to decide if they want to renew it annually.