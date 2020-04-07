1. The commission heard COVID-19 updates from county officials including Health Department Director Rebecca Adamson, who noted the county has not had any new positive coronavirus cases since she last updated the commission, and over 100 tests in the county have come back negative. Sheriff Danny Smith, Emergency Management Director Rusty Akins, and Emergency Medical Services Director Randy Sandberg also updated the commission on their departments’ efforts to fight the spread of the virus.

2. County Counselor Jim Emerson presented a recommendation, which the commission approved, for Pittsburg State University Police Chief Stu Hite to replace Sheriff Danny Smith as Crawford County representative on the Southeast Kansas Regional Homeland Security Council Board. Smith will remain on the board, but will be representing the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association.

3. Emerson also presented a plan for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas to waive costs for coverage of COVID-19 testing for county employees, which the commission approved.

4. The commission approved cancelling its regular meeting and closing the courthouse and most county departments, not including the health department, on April 10 for Good Friday.

5. The commission had a conference call with attorney Alan Anderson of the Polsinelli law firm in Kansas City to discuss potential agreements with Apex Clean Energy for a wind energy project, Jayhawk Wind, in northern Crawford and southern Bourbon counties, which may be approved as early as next week.