PITTSBURG — With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing and the endpoint remaining uncertain, some school districts have postponed their prom and others have no plans to reschedule at this time.

That is why Jordan Muter, owner of The Barn at Timber Cove and the Rosa Bella Boutique, decided to sponsor a special prom this summer for any junior or senior high school from the area. The event is planned to take place at The Barn and will feature local DJ Curt Benelli.

Many high school students have already purchased their tuxes and gowns for prom, said Muter, and now they will have the opportunity to wear them. A Pittsburg High School 2010 graduate, Muter remembers preparing for prom herself.

“I remember getting my hair done and make-up, and going to buy a dress and everything like that,” she said. “I just remember hanging out with my friends, dancing all night. It was a lot of fun and I feel like students deserve that. It’s a monumental moment in a senior’s life especially, and I feel like with everything negative happening that they need a little positivity to look forward to, something dedicated just for them.”

The formal event is set for July 11 at The Barn at Timber Cove from 6 to 11 p.m. Admission is free, although the venue will accept canned food donations for local non profit organizations. Items to be donated to the SEK Humane Society will also be accepted. People who wish to contribute to the event itself can reach out to Muter at 620-249-9153.

Vendors will be on-site offering services, including Kenny Felt Photography, The Blue Spoon Food Truck and King’s Kettle Corn. Reservations will be required to ensure the vendors will have enough supplies for the event. Only one reservation per couple is required.

To register for the event the student’s name (and date’s name if applicable), school and year in school can be sent through Facebook message at The Barn at Timber Cove’s Facebook Page, through direct message to @rosabella_pittjomo on Instagram or by calling 620-249-9153.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department will be administering breathalyzer tests at the door. Underclassmen may accompany an upperclassman as a date and school identification cards will be required at the door to enter the event.

Parking will be located off-site for the safety of the students, Muter said. Parents are encouraged to drop off and pick up students at the entrance. Local churches will also be available to bus students from their parking lots to the event. More details will be released closer to the date.