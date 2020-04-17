Andrew Lomshek participated in football, basketball and baseball in his four years at St. Mary’s-Colgan High School. As a senior, he served as a team captain in football and basketball. In football, he earned All-Conference and All-State honors as a defensive back his junior and senior seasons.

In basketball, Lomshek was part of a state runner up team as a sophomore reserve, the sixth-man as a junior for a team that placed fourth at the state tournament and he earned All-Conference and All-State honors as a senior.

In baseball, Lomshek helped the team to a state runner up finish as a sophomore reserve and played numerous positions as a junior starter, before having his senior season taken away due to the premature end to the school year.

In addition to sports, Lomshek is an all A-honor roll student, a Kansas honors scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. In the fall he will attend Pittsburg State where he plans on majoring in chemistry with hopes of pursuing a career in pharmacy. Andrew is the son of Eddie and Amy Lomshek.

