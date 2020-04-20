With the 2020 spring sports slate cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19, we decided to take a look back at a few of our favorite moments from last season. This story originally ran on June 2, 2019.

FRONTENAC — Although they had to battle three higher-seeded opponents and frequent weather delays, the Frontenac Raiders Softball team claimed the Class 3A State Softball through great pitching and defense, as well as some clutch hits throughout their lineup.

“This is a really great feeling and I’m so happy our kids got to experience it.” said Frontenac Head Coach Cassie Rhuems. “One special thing about this group is that we didn’t have the offensive firepower that we had three years ago. This year, we couldn’t rely on the deep-ball as much as that team did, so it took a little bit from everyone in our lineup this season to be successful.”

“We knew we were going to need everyone to step up, and that's exactly what they did. I think it makes it that much more special when everyone has a hand in the team’s success.” added Rhuems.

Throughout the regular season and their postseason run, the Raiders showed that they had multiple players with the ability to step-up in clutch situations.

Junior Karma Fields was one such player, and that trait was in full display bright throughout the state tournament.

Fields pitched all three games for the Raiders at state, notching two-complete game shutouts in the opening two rounds before holding Silver Lake to three runs in the championship matchup.

“Karma was awesome throughout. She threw two shutout games, the first one coming against the number-one team. She did a great job of forcing ground balls, forcing pop flys, and pitching out of tough situations. Our defense also did a great job behind her as well.” said Rhuems.

Frontenac, similar to CNC foe and Class 2-1A State Champion St. Mary’s-Colgan, boosts a deep lineup.

First baseman Madison Davis, shortstop Heather Arnett, right fielder Bria Ginavan and second baseman Bailey Rhuems were among the key contributors to the Raiders title run.

“We had so many kids make big plays for us whether it be defensively, at the plate, behind the plate or in the box. They really believed in each other and every inning challenged each other to get themselves back in the game. They knew what was on the line and they left it all on the field.” said Rhuems.

This year marks the second state title in Frontenac history under head coach Cassie Rhuems.

Frontenac(20-6) entered the tournament as the eighth-seed, but overcame their higher-seeded opponents by a total score of 16-5.