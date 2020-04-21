1. Because of restrictions on public gatherings in response to the coronavirus crisis, the meeting was again held via teleconference. In response to a question from Councilman David Hogard, City Administrator John Zafuta said the soonest the council will again meet in person would likely be the second meeting in May.

2. The council unanimously approved appointing Doug Girth to the city’s planning and zoning board.

3. The council unanimously approved a proposed interlocal agreement with the City of Pittsburg regarding Wild Red Road, which will have to be approved by the Pittsburg City Commission before it becomes an official agreement.

4. Tyler Ellsworth of the Kutak Rock law firm spoke with the council about a resolution to allow the city to work with the firm to solicit proposals to refinance $1,075,000 of city bonds at a lower interest rate. The council approved the resolution.

5. The council discussed proposals for financing the city’s purchase of a fire truck before unanimously approving a 15-year loan with Community National Bank & Trust at a 2.187% interest rate.