1. County Health Officer Rebecca Adamson updated the commission on the local coronavirus situation, noting that there have been no new cases identified.

2. The commission discussed the need for further planning for continuing to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 once Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order expires, which is expected to happen in early May.

3. Sheriff Danny Smith addressed the commission to discuss safety on Highway 7 north of Girard, where there have been several wrecks involving trucks recently.

4. The commission approved a certificate of substantial completion for its force main relocation project, which has been ongoing in the Franklin area in recent months.

5. County Counselor Jim Emerson noted that the Oak Grove Landfill in Arcadia has now reopened and every county resident is allowed one free disposal load per month anytime during the month during the landfill operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. Residents are asked to read the landfill rules on the county’s website, www.crawfordcountykansas.org.