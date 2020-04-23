Fort Scott senior Alexis Rusk had a banner year for the Tigers in 2020, capturing first place at the first SEK Girls League Championship in Chanute on February 11.

Rusk followed that performance with a second place finish at the first KSHSAA Girls Regional tournament in Paola.

In the inaugural KSHSAA Girls State Championship in Salina, Rusk added to her impressive season, progressing to the fourth round.

Rusk was looking forward to her last season of softball as a FSHS Tiger, before KSHSAA announced the cancellation of the spring sports schedule.

Alexis also has two younger sisters that are following in her footsteps as a wrestler and look up to her as a role model, both of whom will be wrestling for Fort Scott next school year.

Rusk has several college offers to further her education and wrestling career.