PITTSBURG — After over 20 years, and 248 wins, Kiley Roelfs is resigning from his post as Head Coach of the Pittsburg Purple Dragons boys basketball team.

“The old saying, ‘you'll know when you know’ really came into play.” said Roelfs. “At the end of every season, I think every coach steps backs and tries to evaluate everything and what the future may hold, and as I did that after this past season, I made the decision that it was time to step away and let there be a new voice in the program.”

“I think it's time for a new chapter in PHS basketball. I’m excited for the next coach and our players, as I think the program is in a good place.”

Roelfs has helped lead multiple state tournament berths, while compiling a 248-202 record.

“What I will miss most by far is the daily interactions and the relationships that a coach has with their players and assistant coaches. I have been very fortunate to work with great assistant coaches and to coach great student-athletes that are quality young men. It has been a great joy to see the players mature and then to move on and have successes in all stages and areas of their lives.”

Roelfs has been a large part of the Pittsburg community during his time as head basketball coach, and will remain a teacher at Pittsburg High School.

“I think there are many coaches out there that could tell horror stories about some of their coaching experiences. I'm not one of them. I have had great student-athletes, great assistant coaches, supportive parents, supportive administration and a supportive community. I am very grateful to all those people. My two sons grew up in this program and my wife and I have wonderful memories of it because of all the positive people who were in, and surrounded our program.”

The Purple Dragons have been a force under Roelfs in the SEK, capturing four-consecutive league titles from 2016-2019, including three berths to the state tournament.

”I met with coach Larry Garman 21 years ago at PHS, as well as other administration, and he was instrumental in giving me this opportunity and it has been a wonderful experience for me and my family. We are very grateful to USD #250 for that. We thank the Pittsburg community for all of their support through the years and a very special thank you to all of the players and their families, the coaches, and administration that has made this such a wonderful experience. Go Dragons!” said Roelfs.