KIOWA COUNTY — About a week into the stay-at-home order by Gov. Laura Kelly, Kiowa County family men and local sports announcers Brad Lingafelter and Chad Pore decided they needed to bring some entertainment to the community.

So they came up with the Brad and Chad show, which can be found on the bradandchad YouTube channel. The BradandChad Facebook page gives updates as to what is coming up and when to watch.

“I think we need an outlet to laugh,” said Lingafelter. “We can take this time to learn more about the people in our little community and see the fun personalities of our guests. When this whole COVID-19 is done, none of us will be the same.

“That is OK, if we come out on the other side with a better appreciation for who we all are as people.”

Lingafelter and Pore began their online entertainment by hosting “The Couples Show,” where local couples try to answer questions with the same answer as their spouse. They have also hosted interviews with 2020 seniors from Kiowa County High School, since their school year was cut short due to the pandemic.

“We named (it) ‘20 for 2020’ because we spend 20 minutes basically interviewing a senior about the pandemic, favorite memories from high school, influences, and future plans, etc,” said Pore.

The comedic duo said they have more ideas in the works that will continue to bring some lighthearted fun to people in the community.

“People need interaction. Brad and I like having a good time and enjoy entertaining people and felt we could provide some entertainment to people who are going stir crazy at home,” Pore said. “If we can make some people laugh, then we have achieved our goal.”

Lingafelter and Pore started their partnership during the 2020 Kiowa County High School girl’s basketball season. Pore noticed that no one was announcing the girl’s games. He said he would be willing to commentate. After doing the first game solo, Chad ran into Brad and the dream team was created.

“We went to Satanta and we were having technical difficulties so we decided to fill some time. That is when we became BradandChad, and started the #beEliteTrivia contest, etc. It basically took on a life of its own,” Lingafelter said. “We’re just having a lot of fun.”