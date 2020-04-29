1. After removing two items related to planned improvements to Quincy Street from the consent agenda for further discussion, the commission approved all items that had been on the consent agenda.

2. The commission was scheduled to consider the recommendation of the city’s Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) to utilize $61,021 from the city’s Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) to extend the electricity required to power a new wastewater lift station that is planned to serve a new commercial development directly east of Silverback Way but removed the item from the agenda because the city had not received relevant plans that city staff were hoping to get from Evergy.

3. The commission approved a recommendation of the EDAC to enter into an agreement with Hunden Strategic Partners in which Hunden Strategic Partners will perform a feasibility study regarding a formal conference/convention space in Pittsburg, with the $39,500 cost of the study to be split between the city and the Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB), with the City's portion, funded through the RLF, not to exceed $19,750.

4. The commission approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Frontenac regarding a section of Wild Red Road where it merges into Atkinson Avenue. Last year Frontenac sued Pittsburg over its construction of the road in 2018 but last week the Frontenac City Council approved the agreement, which will resolve the lawsuit now that Pittsburg has approved it as well.

5. City Manager Daron Hall reported to the commission on a work session with county officials that he attended earlier Tuesday about the county’s pans for allowing businesses to reopen next week, while continuing to take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, following the expected expiration of Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order.