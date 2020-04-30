On Tuesday, there was a tornado warning in Crawford County. Although there was no serious damage from the storm, County Emergency Manager Rusty Akins said Wednesday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has posted information online urging residents to take shelter during severe weather as tornado season begins amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“With severe weather season upon us, please take the time to prepare a plan in the event that (...) you may need to seek shelter in a saferoom, basement, storm cellar, lowest interior room, or a public shelter,” the Sheriff’s Office advised.

“Please do not let the threat of COVID-19 prevent you from seeking cover. A tornado presents a greater threat of imminent danger to life and injury and should be treated as so. For those of you that seek cover at available public shelters, facemask are at the shelters and will be available to help prevent spread of the COVID-19.”

Public shelters are located in Girard at the R.V. Haderlein Elementary School west bus entrance and at the Girard High School front entrance, in Arma at Northeast High School, in McCune at the school locker room, in Cherokee at the northwest corner of Vine and Cedar, and in Frontenac at the basement of Sacred Heart Church.

Gov. Laura Kelly, too, has said sheltering from tornadoes should be a higher priority than staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We should not let fear of the coronavirus blind us to the danger of an imminent tornado,” Kelly said in a statement in late March. “If you have to seek refuge in a community shelter, try to practice social distancing and other precautions as much as possible to minimize your risk.”