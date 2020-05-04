PITTSBURG – As some area businesses and local government facilities begin to reopen, others are getting creative in finding new ways of offering their services – or having to make the tough decision not to in some cases where doing so while following guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 would be impossible or impractical.

“Our staff has diligently reviewed all possible scenarios to safely host events and open facilities,” Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Director Kim Vogel said in a press release. “The bottom line for us is how to best protect the public and our staff, while following mass gathering guidelines. We encourage citizens to maintain social distancing while visiting parks and utilizing the trail systems, and we will continue to develop new ways to engage the public to keep everyone active throughout the summer.”

To align with state and county orders, the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department is limiting the use of some park facilities, modifying summer programs and cancelling special events.

For dance students who were already enrolled, the department is offering youth classes virtually through June 1 and tentatively plans to host its annual dance recital outdoors in mid-June.

Starting May 18, team practices can take place at the ballfields with 10 or fewer people. Staff will begin taking reservations for practices on May 13. Adult and youth softball leagues are tentatively set to begin June 1, with mass gathering guidelines to be followed. The Parks & Recreation Department will not sponsor any youth tournaments in 2020 and adult tournaments will be limited to league teams only. The popular adult Jock’s Nitch Softball Tournament is planning to reschedule in the fall.

Four Oaks Golf Course is open to the public but is restricted to open play and players must follow social distancing guidelines, including one person per cart. The driving range and the Miniature Golf Course remain closed. Golf tournaments at Four Oaks Golf Course are cancelled for 2020, including all golf tournaments hosted by PPRD and outside organizations.

Programs such as Camp Now and Then, Jr. Golf Clinic, Tennis Camp, Mike Watt Baseball Camp, Corporate Challenge, and all Senior Citizens Club meetings have been cancelled for the summer.

The Pittsburg Aquatic Center will remain closed in 2020 and the opening of Kiddie Land amusement park will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

Public playgrounds, restrooms, pavilions, and picnic tables remain closed following the state’s reopening plan, tentatively set for May 18.

For more information, contact the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department at 620-231-8310 or email pprd@pittks.org.