PITTSBURG — As coronavirus restrictions are loosened, area businesses including many restaurants and retail stores will be reopening this week. Others such as bars, gyms, barber shops and salons will have to wait until at least May 18.

As the local economy restarts, local government-run facilities and amenities have also announced plans for reopening.

Crawford County Courthouse — Open now

The Crawford County Courthouse in Girard reopened to the public on Monday, May 4. Beginning Monday, the public will be screened at the entrance to the Courthouse in Girard and will need to let security know which office they will visit. The courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays until further notice. No driver’s license renewals will be processed at the courthouse until further notice.

While in the courthouse, the public needs to follow social distancing guidelines which require them to remain at least 6 feet away from others in the courthouse and they are encouraged to wear facemasks. The public is still encouraged to do business with county offices by mail, online or by telephone whenever possible to help keep everyone safe.

The motor vehicle office at the Judicial Center in Pittsburg will remain closed until further notice. There is a drop box at the entrance to the Judicial Center for taxpayers to deposit their motor vehicle and property tax payments so that they can be delivered to the courthouse in Girard for processing. For more information please call 620-724-6115 or visit the county website at www.crawfordcountykansas.org.

Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market — Open May 9

The Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market is set to open May 9 with restrictions due to COVID-19. Farmers’ markets are deemed an essential service and have been allowed to open during the pandemic as long as they adhere to local, state and federal health and safety protocols.

The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department has implemented new procedures at the market to ensure the safety of patrons and vendors, including protective barriers, markings to indicate a six-foot distance between customers, and a hand-washing station. The market will also be limited to 40 people at one time. Additionally, the market will be available to food vendors only, and activities such as live music and Kids Day events are postponed indefinitely. A list of these guidelines is available on the city’s website at www.pittks.org/farmersmarket.

The Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays between May 9 and October 31. For more information on the Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market, contact the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department at (620) 231-8310 or visit www.pittks.org/farmersmarket.

Pittsburg Public Library — Open on or after May 18

The PPL Board of Trustees has approved a phased reopening plan for the Pittsburg Public Library. This plan is based on guidelines developed by the Southeast Kansas Library System.

Although Governor Kelly’s plan allowed libraries to reopen on Monday, May 4, it also encouraged organizations and businesses to make their own decisions based on the needs of their community. Kelly’s guidelines recommend that community centers reopen to the public on May 18 and the Pittsburg Public Library has set that date as a goal for reopening.

Library staff have worked from home to expand digital services, signed up over 120 new patrons for library cards, offered tech assistance to patrons and begun offering virtual programs such as book discussions and trivia programs. The library staff and board have been developing a curbside service blueprint for library materials which it hopes to roll out in the near future. Library staff are also accelerating a plan to deploy the library’s new Bookmobile to get materials out to patrons.

As more information becomes available, library staff will post updates on the PPL website and social media. Visit http://pplonline.org/coronavirus/ for more information.